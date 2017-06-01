Afghanistan cancels Twenty20 cricket matches vs Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Afghanistan Cricket Board has canceled two Twenty20 matches against Pakistan after a deadly bomb blast in Kabul killed at least 90 people on Wednesday.

In a post on Twitter, the ACB says it "cancels friendly matches including initially agreed terms of mutual cricket relationship" with Pakistan.

The T20 matches, the shortest of cricket's international formats, were to be played in Kabul and Lahore in July and August.

Last week, ACB chairman Atif Mashal met with top Pakistan Cricket Board officials in Lahore and it was later announced that the countries planned to resume cricketing ties at youth and senior levels.