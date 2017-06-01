Mandarin Airlines triples number of flights between Taiwan and Penghu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Mandarin Airlines (華信航空) will triple its number of flights between Taiwan and the Penghu archipelago, beginning on June 1 this year, according to the airline.

The archipelago, located in the middle of Taiwan Strait, consists of 90 islands and islets and collectively forms Penghu County of Taiwan.

To meet the demand for flights between Taiwan and Penghu, Mandarin Airlines said it will triple the number of flights between Taiwan and Magong to a total of 192 a week, which include 96 flights between Taipei and Magong, 64 between Taichung and Magong, and 32 between Kaohsiung and Magong, providing as many as 88,430 seats in a single week.

Passengers taking flights AE363, AE365, AE367 from Taipei to Magong between June 1 and June 30 this year will get a free shuttle bus service from the Magong Airport to downtown Magong if they download the “Journey on” app on their phone and enter the code: Penghu, the airline said.

Mandarin Airlines is an airline based in Taipei, Taiwan, whose parent company is China Airlines. The Taiwanese carrier operates domestic and regional international flights, while its parent company focuses on international operations.

