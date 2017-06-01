Trump set to dump Paris Climate Accord

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Tomorrow at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time President Donald Trump said via his Twitter account he will reveal his decision on the Paris Agreement from the White House.

During his campaign while running for president, the withdrawal from the Paris Agreement was one of his major promises.

As the world's second largest polluter after China, the United States' decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement will have a long-term impact on the fight against climate change.

"I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!," the US president tweeted.

The much awaited decision could have a long-term, irreversible impact on the world's climate for centuries to come. Trump always said the United States did not get a fair deal in the Paris accord, which was agreed by more than 190 countries at the initiative of former U.S. president Barack Obama.

Taiwan, being an island state is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Although efforts are currently underway to reduce the effects of climate change, the impacts could include the rise in sea level and shortage of potable water resources as well as effects on primary industries, public health and ecosystem.

Rises in sea levels would result in coastal erosion and retreat of coast lines. With a one meter rise in the sea level, an area of about 272 km would be flooded in Taiwan, therefore forcing coastal communities to relocate.

Climate change could also influence the frequency and intensity of typhoons and floods in Taiwan.