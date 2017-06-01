  1. Home
Chinese maker of Ivanka Trump shoes denies labor violations

By ERIKA KINETZ , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/06/01

In this photo taken 2016 and released by Deng Guilian, Hua Haifeng is seen during a visit to a park in Chengde in central China's Hubei

FILE - In this April 21, 2017, file photo, trademark applications from Ivanka Trump Marks LLC images taken off the website of China's t

In this photo from March 2016 and released by Deng Guilian, Li Zhao is seen at a scenic spot in Nanzhang county, Xianyang city, in cent

SHANGHAI (AP) — A Chinese company that makes shoes for Ivanka Trump and other brands is denying allegations of excessive overtime and low wages made by three activists who have been arrested or disappeared.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that Hua Haifeng, an investigator for China Labor Watch, had been arrested on a charge of illegal surveillance while his two colleagues are missing. They were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

Long Shan, a spokeswoman for the Huajian Group, said in an email to AP "we are shocked" by the allegations. She says: "As a renowned global media outlet, you have put out many untrue reports not based on facts and without our consent."

Long says the company had stopped producing Ivanka Trump shoes months ago.