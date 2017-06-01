BC-AS--Asian News Digest, AS

ASIA:

PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS — A Philippine bomber plane killed 11 soldiers with "friendly fire" during the fighting by thousands of troops struggling to rout 500 Islamic State-aligned militants laying siege to a southern city, said security officials who were confronting one of the boldest terror plots in Southeast Asia in years. By Jim Gomez. Sent words, photos. With PHILIPPINES-MUSLIM MILITANTS-THE LATEST.

AFGHANISTAN — Afghans are mourning their losses after a massive truck bomb in Kabul killed at least 90 people in one of the worst extremist attacks since the drawdown of foreign forces in 2014. By Rahim Faiez. Developing. With AP EXPLAINS-AFGHANISTAN-MASSIVE ATTACK — Why can't the Afghan government protect Kabul?

INDIA-CHILDREN WITH DIABETES — India's economic boom has led to an explosion of lifestyle diseases like diabetes and cases are rising among children and adolescents. By Nirmala George. Sent 750 words, photos.

CHINA-CORRUPTION — The former head of China's statistics bureau has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of taking bribes equivalent to more than $22 million over more than two decades. Sent 200 words, photos pursuing.

AUSTRALIA-PLANE — A Malaysia Airlines plane returned to Australia after a mentally ill passenger threatened to detonate a bomb and tried to enter the cockpit before he was tackled and tied up by passengers, police said. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 500 words, photos.

JAPAN-ROCKET-GPS — Japan is building its own GPS in hopes of reducing location errors for drivers, drone operators and other users. Sent 180 words, photos.

INTERNATIONAL:

TRUMP-CLIMATE —Trump to announce decision on whether U.S. will leave Paris climate pact. Announcement expected at 1900 GMT.

LGBT RIGHTS-GLOBAL OUTLOOK — In many parts of the world, this is a worrisome time for LGBT activists. The pace of civil rights victories has slowed, while reports of anti-LGBT violence and persecution surface persistently. By National Writer David Crary. SENT: 1,200 words, photos. With LGBT RIGHTS-CHINA.

FINANCIAL:

EARNS-UBER — Ride-hailing giant Uber has reported another multibillion-dollar loss even as its revenues grow.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Chinese stocks declined after a survey showed manufacturing weakening while most other Asian markets gained. By Joe McDonald. Sent 450 words, photos.

___

