What’s the cruelest reality you don’t want to face after taking a long trip?

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--What is the cruelest thing that you don’t want to face after taking a long trip? The fact that you have to work the next day? Not, according to an online survey conducted by online travel agency ezTravel.

According to the survey, which results were released on Wednesday, bills that piled up during a long trip topped the list of the most unwanted realities online respondents said they hated to face after the trip. It has to be true for people who like to use credit cards to pay for everything during travel.

The next thing the respondents hated the most to face is the fact that they have to work the next day. The third cruelest thing they would rather have avoided is the weight they put on during the trip as a result of indulging themselves in exotic delicacies.

The top three most hated consequences in the aftermath of taking a long trip were followed by the following in the order from the fourth to the tenth: the luggage waiting to be sorted out, the disrupted biological clock that kept you awake when you should have fallen asleep, the blackened and uneven skin color from long exposure to sunlight that bother most women, the countless answers to the same question “Did you have fun?”, the hundreds or thousands of photos taking up storage space on your phone, relatives and friends asking for gifts, and the faces they put on when they knew you didn’t pick up the things they asked you to buy for them.