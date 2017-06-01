  1. Home
Photo of the Day: 'UFO clouds' spotted in southern Taiwan

This extraordinary sight was spotted by netizens from Chiayi to Pintung

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/06/01 15:30

An incredible cloud formation in Pingtung County (Image from 看見屏東 Facebook Page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A series of photos of mille-feuille-shaped clouds above Dawu mountain (大武山) in Pingtung (屏東) released on the Facebook page See Pingtung (看見屏東) yesterday has gone viral on the internet.

After two days of rain during the Dragon Boat Festival in Taiwan's southernmost county Pingtung , the sun finally showed up again on May 31. Due to the clear and bright sky, the alien-looking clouds were even spotted clearly in Chiayi County and Tainan City.

The photo has received over 26,000 likes within one day on Facebook. Many people posted their photos of the unique clouds taken from different angles below.

According to Taiwanese weather expert Peng Chi-Ming (彭啟明), the unusual shape of clouds are called lenticular clouds, which are stationary lens-shaped clouds formed in the troposphere. In fact, they have been mistaken for unidentified flying objects (UFO's) because of their shape. 
