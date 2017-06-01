A wealthier India sees alarming rise in adolescent diabetes

NEW DELHI (AP) — A two-decade economic boom has changed peoples' lifestyles in India. They eat out more and they choose junk food over traditional lentils and vegetables. They ride in cars or on public transportation instead of walking and biking.

That's led to a sharp rise in obesity and a rise in diabetes as well. India has 70 million diabetics and is on track to reach 120 million cases, or nearly 10 percent of the population, in the next eight years. Health officials also are seeing more cases in children and adolescents in the fast-growing South Asian country.

The rising number of youngsters with the disease is especially worrisome since the disease requires a lifetime of attention to diet and exercise and access to proper medical treatment.