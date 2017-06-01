Acer and Windows team up to launch mixed reality device in 4Q17

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Taiwan-based computer company Acer has teamed up with Windows to develop the Acer Windows Mixed Reality HMD headgear, a mixed reality device, and showcased a developer kit version of it at Acer's booth at Nangang Exhibition Hall at the five-day Computex international information technology show, which takes place from May 29 to June 3 this year in Taipei.

The device was built using the Windows platform, and largely based on the operating platform of the company's HaloLens released in 2015.

Acer's role in the device's development is mostly in the hardware and tweaking of software algorithms to optimize the user experience, said an Acer representative at the show.



Acer Windows Mixed Reality HDM headgear on a mannequin.

There are three distinctive designs with the mixed reality headgear that sets it apart from most VR headgear devices on the market, including built-in spatial sensors removing the need to install external spatial sensors in rooms, as seen with the HTC Vive, Star VR and other mainstream VR headsets on the market.

This makes the device portable, and unrestricted to a certain room or environment.

The device has six gyration sensors built-in to detect movement, rotation, and height, and has high fidelity, said Greg Sullivan, Director at Microsoft.

Microsoft's in-house developed eye gaze tracking technology is also employed by the device to direct the cursor, which appears as a small white dot in the device software platform instead of relying solely on the controller to select options on a menu.

The eye gaze tracking technology relies largely on head movement detection, rather than precise eye motion movement, but is able to largely capture the direction of a person's visual focus.

Another advantage in the device's design is it can be removed by simply moving the front of the headgear upwards, eliminating the hassle of removing it entirely to take a phone call.

During the mixed reality demo, the device did not incorporate too many augmented reality elements, although it was possible to move around 3D models of objects in the device platform, which was capable of detecting the VR environment's floor surface depth, a feature often seen in AR applications.

Microsoft views the mixed reality device as a continuum of AR and VR technology, said Sullivan.

Another downside is potential motion sickness since there are teleporting features in the device platform or using the controller for movement instead of the user walking from point A to point B, which magnifies motion sickness after a few steps.

Motion sickness in VR devices is caused when a person is standing still, but visually the environment around them is moving. The brain is unable to smoothly process the unsynchronized visual and physical movement.

The mixed reality device supports 90 frames per second of images, offering high-quality images, and is mostly targeting commercial applications, 3D industrial model designs, and virtual travel.

A consumer version of the mixed reality device will retail for US$299, and bundled with controllers will cost at least US$399 when released after September 2017 earliest.