Dynamo beats RSL 5-1 to move into 1st in Western Conference

HOUSTON (AP) — Erick Torres scored his 10th goal of the season as the Houston Dynamo beat Real Salt Lake 5-1 on Wednesday night to move into first place in the MLS Western Conference.

Houston has won seven of its last eight home games, scoring 24 goals and moiving to 23 points, one clear of Sporting Kansas City in the conference.

Houston took the lead on an own goal by Justin Schmidt in the third minute and doubled it when Alex scored his first goal of the season in the 15th. Manotas made it 3-0 right on halftime with a goal from Torres' back-heal pass.

Joao Plata's free-kick goal in the 63rd ended a three-game scoreless run in road games for Real Salt Lake, but Houston responded with two more goals. Torres scored on an easy tap-in early in the second half for his eighth goal in seven home matches and Leonardo capped it with a powerful header in the 68th.

The Revolution and New York City FC tied 2-2, with Xavier Kouassi scoring his first MLS goal with a header in the 86th for New England's equalizer.

Orlando City beat D.C. United 2-0 to end a winless streak and the Columbus Crew had a 3-0 win over Seattle.