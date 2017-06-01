Emirates nixes communist flag pin requirement for Taiwanese crew

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In response to a backlash from Taiwanese crew, netizens, and a formal protest by Taiwan's foreign ministry, Dubai-based airline Emirates on Wednesday backtracked on its order that its Taiwanese cabin crew wear Chinese lapel flag pins, and is now asking its Taiwanese crew not to wear any flag pins at all.

On Tuesday, the airline requested its Taiwanese cabin crews refrain from wearing red and blue Republic of China (ROC) flag (the official flag of Taiwan) pin as part of their uniform and replace it with pin depicting the red and yellow flag of the People's Republic of China (PRC), the flag of mainland China which symbolizes the Communist revolution and rule by the Communist Party in China since 1949.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Wednesday said it lodged a protest with Emirate headquarters in Dubai and also called the airline's office in Taiwan to express strong discontent over the matter. MOFA said that the order to switch the flags on the lapels of the Taiwanese crew members was ordered by the Chinese government.

Taiwan's Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said it expressed its concern over the matter and informed Emirates that asking Taiwanese flight attendants to wear Chinese flag pins was "extremely inappropriate." The CAA said it asked the airline to "properly deal with the matter" and it would continue to monitor the situation.

The original email in question sent on Tuesday:

The subsequent email sent on Wednesday by Emirates rescinding its original order:

As all cabin crew members on Emirates flights are required to wear label flag pins of their nationality, the Taiwanese crew will be the only staff without flag pins, and so are symbolically stateless.

Over a 1,700 comments were posted on the Emirates' Facebook post for Tuesday, with the majority showing support for Taiwan, though a few mainland Chinese managed to access Facebook, despite the fact it's blocked in China, to post their support for Taiwan's unification with the communist mainland.



Pro China post reads, "We will definitely liberate Taiwan," posted by 徐嘉甫.



