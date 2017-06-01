Summer electricity pricing plan switched on today: Taipower

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A summer electricity pricing plan has been implemented today, as the electricity demand is expected to peak amid the current hot weather.

According to Taiwan Power Company (Taipower), the summer electricity pricing plan will run for four months from June 1 to September 30. The electricity prices will rise to 13 to 27 percent higher than the non-summer period from October to May, depending on electricity consumption levels.

Consumers with an average household energy consumption of 330 kilowatt hours per month are expected to pay NT$58 (US$1.9) more during the summer period, rising to NT$166 more for those who hit 500 kWh, based on Taipower's estimation.

The summer electricity pricing plan has been carried out for almost 30 years since 1989 starting every year from June 1 until September 30. By raising the electricity price, the government hopes people will use less electricity during peak hours of power consumption in the summer, said Taiwan's Cabinet spokesman Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇), CNA reported.

Besides the increased power price, Taipower offers a special discount in order to encourage energy conservation. Consumers who sign up for the reduced power incentive program before June 19 can win a NT$0.8 discount for every kilowatt-hour of power they have reduced from the previous month from July to October. For more information please visit the official website of the event.