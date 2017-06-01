Taiwan ranks 14th in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2017

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan ranked the 14th in the 2017 IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook released on Wednesday for the second year in a row.

Taiwan ranked 12th in the economic performance, 10 in the government efficiency, 15 in terms of efficiency of the business sector, while ranked 30 in the infrastructure sector.

Hong Kong has taken the top spot for the second year, followed by Switzerland and Singapore, with the USA ranking fourth, its lowest position in five years and moving down one notch from 2016. The Netherlands came in fifth, jumping up from eighth last year.

The ranking of 63 nations is compiled by comparing relative strengths in 261 areas – from the economy to political stability, health, education and the environment.

Every year, the IMD World Competitiveness Center publishes its ranking of the competitiveness of countries. In the IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2017, the results for 63 countries are included.