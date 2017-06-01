Springer hits 2 HRs vs Twins; Astros get 7th straight win

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — George Springer reached base in all six plate appearances and hit two of Houston's season-high six home runs to lead the Astros to their seventh straight victory, 17-6 over the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday.

Carlos Correa, Alex Bregman, Evan Gattis and Marwin Gonzalez also went deep for the Astros, who scored 40 runs in the three games to set a franchise record for runs in a series of any length. They had 19 hits on Wednesday and 37 in the series.

Brian Dozier, Eddie Rosario and Jason Castro homered for the Twins, who have lost four straight. Hector Santiago (4-5) gave up six runs and eight hits and walked three in six innings, three days after he was an emergency fill-in during the 15th inning of a loss to Tampa Bay.

Springer's two homers traveled an estimated 900 combined feet, including a moon shot off of Ryan Pressly in the six-run seventh inning that landed just short of the third deck in left-center field. That was measured at 473 feet, the second-longest homer in the majors this season behind a 481-footer by Arizona's Jake Lamb on April 29.

Michael Feliz (2-0) got the win and left-hander Reymin Guduan also made his big league debut, allowing one run on two hits in two innings.

PADRES 2, CUBS 1

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Franchy Cordero tripled in the eighth and scored on Yangervis Solarte's fielder's choice as San Diego handed Chicago its season-high sixth straight loss.

Luis Perdomo and two relievers combined to hold the struggling Cubs to three hits. The rebuilding Padres won their season-high fourth straight game and swept the Cubs for the first time since Aug. 6-8, 2012.

The defending World Series champion Cubs, who were swept at the Dodgers during the weekend, finished their first winless trip of at least six games since Aug. 3-8, 2012, when they also lost three at Los Angeles and three at San Diego.

Overall the Cubs have lost seven in a row on the road.

Cordero, who made his big league debut on Saturday, tripled to right-center off Koji Uehara (1-3) leading off the eighth. Solarte hit a grounder to second baseman Ian Happ, whose throw home wasn't in time to get Cordero.

Brad Hand (1-3) pitched a perfect eighth for the win and Brandon Maurer pitched the ninth for his eighth save.

DIAMONDBACKS 6, PIRATES 5, 14 INNINGS

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Chris Owings singled home the go-ahead run in the 14th inning and Arizona outlasted Pittsburgh in a game that took more than 4½ hours to play — plus a 93-minute rain delay.

Paul Goldschmidt and Nick Ahmed homered for the Diamondbacks, who led in the ninth and 11th before finally putting away the Pirates. T.J. McFarland (3-0) pitched three hitless innings for the win.

Ahmed hit a solo shot in the 11th but Jordy Mercer tied the score in the bottom half with a home run of his own as steady showers began to fall. The game was delayed by rain after the 11th inning for 1 hour, 33 minutes.

David Peralta singled off Jhan Marinez (0-3) to start the 14th and advanced to second on Goldschmidt's groundout. Jake Lamb was intentionally walked, and Peralta scored when Owings singled to right field.

Marinez, the last man in the Pirates' bullpen, worked three innings in a game that lasted 4 hours, 40 minutes.

BLUE JAYS 5, REDS 4

TORONTO (AP) — Devon Travis hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the seventh inning, Luke Maile also hit a two-run home run, helping Toronto beat Cincinnati to complete a three-game sweep.

Jason Grilli (2-4) pitched one inning for the victory as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games and finished May at 18-10. Toronto hit 49 home runs in May, going deep in 18 of its final 20 games.

Joe Smith worked the eighth and Roberto Osuna survived a shaky ninth for his 11th save. Scott Schebler homered on Osuna's first pitch, his NL-leading 16th. A single, Ryan Goins' fielding error, and a stolen base gave the Reds runners at second and third with one out, but Osuna preserved the win by striking out Billy Hamilton and Zack Cozart.

Travis, whose 13-game hitting streak ended Tuesday, snapped an 0-for-6 slump by connecting off Wandy Peralta (2-1).

ATHLETICS 3, INDIANS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed three hits in seven innings, Chad Pinder homered twice and drove in all three Oakland runs, and the Athletics defeated Cleveland.

Manaea (4-3) retired the first 10 hitters before Francisco Lindor homered with one out in the fourth. He gave up singles to Daniel Robertson and Edwin Encarnacion, along with a walk to Jose Ramirez.

Pinder, the Athletics' No. 9 hitter, hit a solo homer in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run shot in the fifth.

Mike Clevinger (2-2) gave up both home runs.

Trevor Plouffe drew a leadoff walk in the fifth before Pinder hit a 2-2 pitch into the bleachers in left field to cap the first multi-homer game of his career.

Santiago Casilla worked the ninth for his eighth save.

MARLINS 10, PHILLIES 2

MIAMI (AP) — Justin Bour hit two home runs, increasing his season total to 15, and Miami completed its first series sweep of the season by beating Philadelphia before a sparse crowd.

Marcell Ozuna hit his 14th homer for the Marlins, who have won four games in a row, their longest winning streak since last July.

Dan Straily (4-3) struck out 10, allowed one earned run in 6 2/3 innings, and benefited from the offensive support to win his third start in a row.

The Phillies (17-34), off to their worst start since 1961, went 6-22 in May. That's their fewest wins in a month since June 1997. Aaron Nola (2-3) lost his third start in a row. He gave up four runs and needed 73 pitches to get through three innings — his shortest outing of the year.

The Marlins were contending for the worst record in the majors before their recent turnaround, and plenty of room remains on the bandwagon. Announced attendance was 15,197, lowest of the season in Miami, and a head count put the actual crowd at 1,590, perhaps the smallest in the five-year history of Marlins Park.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball