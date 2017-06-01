Indian govt's think tank mentions Taiwan in its report on creating jobs

NEW DELHI (Taiwan News) -- The Indian government's policy think tank, Niti Aayog, in its draft three-year action agenda report for 2017-18 to 2019-20, has mentioned Taiwan, along with South Korea, Singapore and China, as having managed to transform rapidly, and that the manufacturing sector and the ability to compete in the vast global marketplace hold the key to the creation of well-paid jobs for law and semi-skilled workers.

This assertion comes amid opposition Congress's criticism of the Narendra Modi government over creating lesser jobs. The draft report was circulated among the Governing Council members (consisting of chief ministers of all states and others) of the Niti Aayog on April 23.

"The experience of countries that managed to transform rapidly, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and China, shows that the manufacturing sector and the ability to compete in the vast global marketplace hold the key to the creation of well-paid jobs for law and semi-skilled workers. 'The 'Make in India' campaign needs to succeed by manufacturing for global markets,” the report said.

"Severe underemployment" and not unemployment is a more serious problem as a job that needs to be done by one person is often performed by two or more workers, it said.

