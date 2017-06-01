Taiwan Headline News

Taipei, June 1 - The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Thursday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Entry level salary back at NT$28,000 after 16 years.

@China Times: High court to summon Chen after ex-president attended public event.

@Liberty Times: Pihsiang executives suspected of book-cooking with help of new venture in China.

@Apple Daily: Rev. George Martinson dies at 75. Taiwan grateful for his contribution over half century.

@Economic Daily News: Chinese yuan soars after central bank announced new measures.

@Commercial Times: Central bank says life insurance companies suffer heavy losses due to Taiwan dollar's appreciation.