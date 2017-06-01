  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Jackson to play pre-Game 3 concert in Nashville

By  Associated Press
2017/06/01 06:50

Nashville Predators' Craig Smith (15) jokes with teammate Brad Hunt during NHL hockey practice before Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals

From left, Brooke Staudt, of Munhall, Pa., and Maureen Sams and Pierce Sams, of Carnego, Pa., wait in the rain outside PPG Paints Arena

Zach Smith, of Crafton, Pa., covers his Stanley Cup replica as he waits in the rain outside PPG Paints Arena before Game 2 of the NHL h

Pittsburgh Penguins Matt Murray catches the puck during hockey practice, Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. (Pe

Nashville Predators' Craig Smith (15) jokes with teammate Brad Hunt as he pushes him into the corner during NHL hockey practice before

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Country music star Alan Jackson will play a concert prior to Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final in Nashville on Saturday.

The Predators say Jackson will take the stage on Lower Broadway about 2 1/2 hours before scheduled puck drop of Game 3 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The newest Country Music Hall of Fame inductee says he's proud to be included in the Predators' Cup Final run.

___

6:10 p.m.

The Penguins and Predators could have the same lineups for Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, two nights after a bizarre start to the series that few could have expected.

Forward Colin Wilson did not take part in Nashville's morning skate Wednesday at PPG Paints Arena after missing Game 1 on Monday night because of a lower-body injury. Likewise, winger Carl Hagelin is expected to be a healthy scratch again for Pittsburgh.

The teams come off a bizarre Game 1 that featured a questionable offside review wiping out a goal by P.K. Subban, a Predators fan throwing a catfish onto the ice and the Penguins enduring a 37-minute shot drought and scoring the winner on the next shot they took.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey