Oregon livestock nutrition firm wins trade secrets dispute

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon livestock nutrition company has won its lawsuit against a former employee it accused of stealing trade secrets.

U.S. District Judge Michael McShane entered a default judgment last week against the employee, Yongqiang Wang, after finding he destroyed evidence related to the case. The judge will hold a hearing to establish damages owed to Omnigen Research LLC.

Wang's attorney, Roger Hennagin, declined comment about the decision to the Capital Press newspaper (https://is.gd/5hcohU ). Wang works in China.

Omnigen Research was founded by former Oregon State University professor Neil Forsberg. It was later sold to Phibro Animal Health for $23 million.

The complaint said Wang worked for Omnigen from 2005 to 2013 and planned to sell feed additives in China that were based on company secrets. In a counterclaim, Wang denied relying on those secrets and said Forsberg unjustly enriched himself by failing to share profits with Wang as promised.

Omnigen's feed additives counteract hemorrhagic bowel syndrome in cattle. They are used with about 20 percent of the entire U.S. dairy cow herd and the company hoped to expand its reach to China, the newspaper reported.

Wang obtained "sham" patents in China from confidential information he obtained while working for Omnigen and secretly launched two companies, Mirigen and Bioshen, to sell the additives in that country, the complaint said.

The judge said the case was plagued from the start by evidence problems because Wang deleted more than 4,000 files from his computer despite a preliminary injunction requiring him to preserve evidence.

Wang and his wife also deleted emails detailing their involvement in the formation of Mirigen and Bioshen and donated a desktop computer to Goodwill shortly after the preliminary injunction was issued, McShane said.

