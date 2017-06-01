The Latest: NY officer pleads not guilty in woman's death

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of an NYPD officer in the death of a mentally ill woman (all times local):

3:20 p.m.

A police sergeant has pleaded not guilty to murder in the shooting of a 66-year-old mentally ill woman in New York City.

Sgt. Hugh Barry was arraigned Wednesday in Deborah Danner's October death. A spokesman for his union said Barry did not intend to kill anyone.

Police were responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person when Barry encountered Danner in her Bronx apartment.

Authorities said at the time that Danner was threatening the sergeant with a bat when he shot her.

The police commissioner and mayor have condemned the shooting. They say he had a stun gun but didn't use it.

Barry has been suspended while the criminal case plays out.

___

12:30 p.m.

A police sergeant has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of a 66-year-old mentally ill woman in New York City.

Police said Wednesday that Sgt. Hugh Barry had been arrested in Deborah Danner's October death. A spokesman for Barry's union didn't immediately return a call seeking comment.

Police were responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person when Barry encountered Danner in her Bronx apartment.

Authorities said at the time that Danner was threatening the sergeant with a bat when he shot her.

The police commissioner and mayor have condemned the shooting. They say he had a stun gun but didn't use it.

Barry has been suspended while the criminal case plays out.