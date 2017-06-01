UN chief to meet rival Cyprus leaders in New York

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Officials say U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will meet the rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus at U.N. headquarters in New York amid faltering reunification talks.

Cyprus government spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said Wednesday that Sunday's meeting will aim to carry out a review of the state of play in negotiations that are now at a standstill.

Aleem Siddique, a U.N. spokesman in Cyprus, said the U.N. chief looks forward to welcoming the leaders to New York.

Last week, U.N. envoy Espen Barth Eide broke off mediation efforts after the island's Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots, Mustafa Akinci, failed to agree on how to move the peace process toward a final summit aiming for a comprehensive accord.