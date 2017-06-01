'Dandy Lion' rejects young black male stereotypes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A new book is countering negative images of young black males as violent and dangerous.

"Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style" celebrates the global phenomenon known as "black dandyism." Curator Shantrelle P. Lewis says the men who adopt this aesthetic are using fashion as a form of resistance.

Lewis says she started "The Dandy Lion Project" seven years ago after being consumed by stereotypical depictions that did not resemble the black men she knew in her family or community.

Black Dandyism traces its roots to Edwardian fashion, but also incorporates African and hip-hop themes. The style known for its bold prints, bright colors and swagger can be seen in urban centers from Johannesburg to Brooklyn.