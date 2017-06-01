For Shakira, music takes backseat to motherhood

NEW YORK (AP) — Shakira may be a Grammy-winning, multiplatinum singer, but these days she's calling music a hobby.

Singing has taken a backseat to motherhood for the 40-year-old Colombian sensation, who has two sons, ages 4 and 2. Shakira says it was difficult to approach making new music after spending so much time with her family.

When she started working in the recording studio, she says she dealt with writer's block and didn't want to be away from her children. So she decided to release music in her own way and at her own pace.

Instead of putting out a full album, she released songs when she wanted without announcing when an album would finally come.

"El Dorado," a full-length album, was released last week.