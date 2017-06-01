BC-US--Money & Markets Digest, US

Money & Markets modules for Thursday, June 1

Dollar General and Lululemon report financial results for their latest quarter. The Labor Department reports its weekly tally of applications for unemployment benefits.

Shares in luxury retailer Michael Kors slumped to a five-year-low after it reported steep losses in its fourth quarter and said it would shutter up to 125 stores.

Trump deal boosts military contractors

Defense contractors will likely reap the benefits of a $110 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia for years, marking a sharp turnaround from the previous administration's limit on sales.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Michael Kors (KORS)

Capital One Financial (COF)

Hertz (HTZ)

Williams (WMB)

Perrigo (PRGO)

Koppers (KOP)

Vera Bradley (VRA)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value (PNEAX)

This fund had a subpar performance last year, warranting a downgrade in Morningstar's analyst rating to "Bronze" from "Silver." Morningstar says it remains a "solid choice."

