NYPD sergeant who killed mentally ill woman is arrested

NEW YORK (AP) — A police sergeant has been arrested on a murder charge in the shooting of a 66-year-old mentally ill woman in New York City.

A Bronx grand jury indicted Sgt. Hugh Barry in Deborah Danner's October death. He was to appear in court later Wednesday.

Ed Mullins, the president of Barry's police union, calls the charges ridiculous and says he is disappointed by the grand jury's decision.

Police were responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed person when Barry encountered Danner in her Bronx apartment. Authorities said at the time that Danner was threatening the sergeant with a bat.

The police commissioner and mayor have condemned the shooting. They say he had a stun gun but didn't use it.

Barry has been suspended while the criminal case plays out.