Malaysia Airlines plane diverted over disruptive passenger

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Malaysia Airlines says one of its flights was forced to return to Australia after a disruptive passenger attempted to enter the cockpit.

The airline said in a statement that Flight MH128, which was headed from Melbourne to Kuala Lumpur, turned back to Melbourne on Wednesday because of the incident.

It said the airplane landed safely and was parked at a remote bay at the airport awaiting the arrival of security personnel.

The statement gave no other details of the incident.

Flightradar24, an aircraft monitoring site, said on Twitter that other flights bound for Melbourne were diverted to other airports.