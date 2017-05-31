The Latest: Shulkin says accountability at VA is 'broken'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on VA Secretary David Shulkin's "State of the VA" report (all times local):

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says employee accountability at the VA is a "broken" process.

At a White House briefing, Shulkin said the department must wait at least a month under current law before it can discipline an employee for misconduct or poor performance.

He says as a result there are currently 1,500 disciplinary actions pending.

Shulkin says that means the government is paying VA employees even though they are "violating our core values."

He cites cases in which VA employees who watched porn at work or were convicted for DUI are still working.

Shulkin says the Senate needs to pass legislation to make it easier to dismiss employees.

He was speaking on the "state of the VA," having completed his first 100 days as VA secretary.

Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin is warning the VA is "still in critical condition" despite efforts to reduce wait times for medical appointments and expand care in the private sector.

In a "State of the VA" report released Wednesday, he points to decades of disrepair and bloated bureaucracy.

He offers a blunt diagnosis: "There is a lot of work to do."

Veterans can get "same-day" services at medical centers but are still waiting too long for new appointments at about 30 locations nationwide. Many primary care centers are understaffed. Inventory systems at several facilities are woefully out of date, and employee accountability is "clearly broken."

Shulkin says the VA had about 1,500 disciplinary actions against employees pending, citing legal requirements it wait at least a month before taking action for misconduct.