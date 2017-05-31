Woman uses medical alert pendant to report apartment fire

LACONIA, N.H. (AP) — Police say a New Hampshire woman alerted authorities to a fire in her apartment building by pressing her medical alert pendant.

WMUR-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2roBJcq) Assistant Laconia Fire Chief Kirk Beattle said Wednesday that the initial fire report came into the medical alarm company.

Firefighters say the blaze heavily damaged the building, known as the Old Mansion. It appears to have started at about 4 a.m. on the first floor. A cause has not been released.

Neighbors said a woman ran from the building with her clothes on fire. She was hospitalized; her condition was not known.

Five families were displaced.

___

Information from: WMUR-TV, http://wmur.com