The Latest: Doctor arrested at Trump hotel with 2 guns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on a doctor arrested with two guns in his car at the Trump hotel in Washington (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Police in the U.S. capital received information from the Pennsylvania State Police that a tipster had reported a doctor was traveling to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, armed with weapons and ammunition.

Metropolitan Police Chief Peter Newsham says Bryan Moles checked into the hotel early Wednesday, and authorities worked with hotel security to locate Moles' car, an assault-style rifle and a handgun. They also found Moles inside the hotel.

Newsham said a news conference that he was "very concerned" about Moles and that authorities "averted a potential disaster here in our nation's capital."

The police chief says Moles is being interviewed, and is cooperating with authorities.

Moles is facing weapons charges. Newsham added that the department does not presently have enough evidence to charge Moles with making threats, although a department spokesman earlier indicated that was part of the tip to Pennsylvania authorities.

___

10:20 a.m.

A Pennsylvania man has been arrested at the Trump International Hotel in Washington after police say they found a rifle and handgun in his car.

Police said 43-year-old Bryan Moles of Edinboro, Pennsylvania, was arrested early Wednesday at the downtown Washington hotel.

A report states that police received information that Moles would have the guns and at the hotel they saw one firearm "in plain view" in Moles' vehicle and found another inside the glove box. Police seized a Glock 23 pistol, a Bushmaster assault-style rifle and 90 rounds of ammunition.

Police spokesman Dustin Sternbeck told The Washington Post that a tip from an out-of-state law enforcement agency said Moles had "made threatening remarks."

Moles is charged with carrying a pistol without a license and having unregistered ammunition.