Shanghai SIPG, Urawa Red Diamonds advance in Asia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Shanghai SIPG and Urawa Red Diamonds advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday.

Shanghai beat Chinese league rival Jiangsu Suning 3-2 to advance 5-3 on aggregate, while Urawa defeated Jeju United 3-0 to win 3-2 overall.

Hulk, the Brazilian forward signed for $60 million in 2016, scored the winning goal for Shanghai.

Elkeson and Yang Xiaotian also scored for Shanghai, which is coached by former Chelsea and Tottenham manager Andre Villas-Boas.

Urawa needed a big win after losing 2-0 in the first leg, and the Japanese club got it.

Shinzo Koroki and Tadanari Lee leveled the score and forced extra time. Ryota Moriwaki put in the decider in the 114th minute.