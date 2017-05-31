Don't let swimsuit anxiety suck the fun out of summer

NEW YORK (AP) — Farewell spring and hello bathing suit season, for some an anxious time that sucks the fun out of summer.

Beating the bathing suit blues may take planning, but it also may take an emotional reset to focus on positives like more leisure and family time rather than perceived body imperfections.

As for choosing a swimsuit, a thoughtful fit with plenty of support can go a long way in calming beach nerves. When shopping, bring along others if you think their opinions will be constructive. And don't be afraid to try something new in color or cut.