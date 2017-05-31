The Latest: Strong, swift UN reaction to Trump on climate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump and the global climate agreement (all times local):

9:30 a.m.

News of President Donald Trump's expected decision to pull the United States from a global climate deal has led to a swift and strong reaction from the United Nations.

The U.N.'s main Twitter page quotes Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as saying: "Climate change is undeniable. Climate change is unstoppable. Climate solutions provide opportunities that are unmatchable."

That post includes a video link to an impassioned speech that Guterres gave on Tuesday, when he called on the world to intensify action to combat climate change.

Guterres said in that speech that "it would be very important for the U.S. not to leave the Paris agreement."

___

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he'll announce his decision on the Paris climate accord "over the next few days."

That's what Trump says in a tweet, and he adds: "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

A White House official says Trump's expected to withdraw the United States from the landmark agreement. But the official says there may be "caveats in the language" that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal — and that could leave open the possibility that the decision isn't final.

The official has insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Trump promised during his 2016 campaign that he'd withdraw the US from the deal.

___

9 a.m.

A White House official says President Donald Trump is expected to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.

But the official says there may be "caveats in the language" that Trump uses to announce the withdrawal — leaving open the possibility that the decision isn't final.

The official insisted on anonymity in order to discuss the decision before the official announcement.

Nearly 200 nations, including the United States, agreed in 2015 to voluntarily reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in an effort to combat climate change.

During Trump's overseas trip last week, European leaders pressed him to keep the U.S. in the landmark agreement.

Trump promised during his presidential campaign to pull the U.S. out of the deal.