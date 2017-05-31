'Wonder Woman' director sought Lynda Carter's support

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Patty Jenkins says she needed some superhero support while making the new "Wonder Woman" movie, so she reached out to the actress who famously played the role on TV in the 1970s.

Jenkins says Lynda Carter has been like a sister to her and the crew throughout production.

The director says it was important for Carter to know that the new film was inspired by her portrayal of the comic book heroine. Actress Gal Gadot takes on the title role in the film opening Friday.

Jenkins said she watched "Wonder Woman" on TV as a child and has wanted to bring her story to the big screen for more than a decade. Wonder Woman was created in 1941 and this is the first solo big screen film.