Norway police: Do not pay ransom to hackers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian police are urging people not to pay any ransom after a chain of plastic surgery clinics in Lithuania was hacked last year and more than 25,000 private photos and personal data — including nude pictures — were stolen.

Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service (KRIPOS) says there is "no guarantee that those blackmailing keep their promises."

It recommends that people contact local police if they are victims of extortion attempts.

KRIPOS on Wednesday urge people to keep "relevant information about how you were contacted" and what address was provided for payment in Bitcoin. KRIPOS didn't say how many people in Norway were affected.

A day earlier, Lithuanian police said a hacking group called Tsar Team demanded ransoms from the clinic's clients in Germany, Denmark, Britain, Norway and elsewhere.