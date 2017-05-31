UK police search property in Manchester attack investigation

LONDON (AP) — British police have asked the public to stay out of area in southern Manchester while a property is searched for clues about the concert bombing that killed 22 people and wounded dozens of others.

Police said Wednesday a cordon has been placed around a property south of central Manchester.

There are 11 men in custody for possible connection to Britain's worst extremist attack in more than a decade. Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, a British-born man with Libyan descent, detonated a device minutes after the conclusion of an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22.

Five other people, including a woman, have been questioned and released without facing charges.

The arrested suspects haven't been identified or charged.