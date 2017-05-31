Taipei Universiade prefabricated pool opens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The prefabricated pool that will be used for the swimming and water polo events at Taipei 2017 Universiade has been announced by event officials to have been ready for competition.

Members of Taoyuan City swimming team have tried out the pool. The swimmers said that the water quality is good and the pool is good to swim in.

The prefabricated pool was assembled over 60 days from March 3 to May 5 and has been successfully tested and formally opened, the event organizer said.

Taipei Universiade Organizing Committee (TUOC) CEO Su Li-chiung said that this is the first time Taiwan has seen a prefabricated pool.

The pool is located inside the gymnasium on National Taiwan Sport University’s Guishan Campus in Taoyuan City. It is made of 150 high quality prefabricated dip-galvanized steel sheets with PVC waterproof cover, according to the event organizer. The base is fixed by steel cable. Even after the pool is filled with water, its dimensions can be slightly adjusted to ensure it meets competition requirements, the organizer said.

In light of the “green water” incident at the Rio Olympics, the water circulation system for the Taipei Universiade pool uses a Spanish-made modularized high efficiency filtration and sterilization system, the organizer added. The original manufacturer’s water quality engineer confirmed that water quality meets competition requirements, according to the organizer.

Prefabricated pools are the new trend in international swimming competitions. As long as the existing venue can bear the weight of the water, it can host a swimming event and there is thus no need to build a swimming venue from scratch. Experience shows that a standard fabricated pool can be assembled in one month of working around the clock. The addition of light and sound effects will make a swimming event even more exciting for spectators.

Siah Wooi Yong, President of Fluidra Singapore Pte Ltd that supplied the pool, said that a prefabricated pool was first used at the World Swimming Championship in Barcelona in 2013 and they have since been used at events in the UK, Australia and Shanghai. He guarantees that the shortcomings of the pool at the Rio Olympics will not be repeated at Taipei 2017 Universiade, according to the organizer.