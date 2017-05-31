FIFA says blackface in Sochi parade was 'inappropriate'

MOSCOW (AP) — FIFA says it was "inappropriate" for people in blackface apparently representing Cameroon's national soccer team to march in a parade in Sochi.

Two people in blackface wearing African clothing and carrying bananas marched in a government-backed parade on Saturday in the southern Russian city, where Cameroon will play Germany at next month in the Confederations Cup.

FIFA says "the displays ... are inappropriate," adding that "blackening of faces is considered discriminatory and will not be tolerated inside the stadiums."

The parade was led by Sochi's mayor and included groups marching for all the teams that will play in Sochi.

The Sochi city government said Tuesday it did not intend any insult.