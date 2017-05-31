US mission in Saudi Arabia warns citizens of school shooting

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. mission in Saudi Arabia says there has been a shooting at a private school in the capital Riyadh, but that no children were present at the time.

The official Twitter account for American Citizen Services in Saudi Arabia has advised U.S. citizens to avoid the area around the Kingdom School in Riyadh. No U.S. citizens appear to have been caught up in the Wednesday shooting.

The school's website says it is part of the GEMS global network of schools and is owned and operated by a company of billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. It is a girls' and boys' school from kindergarten through grade 12.