19 inmates begin to work outside prison on Thursday under a correctional scheme

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Nineteen inmates will begin to work outside their prisons in the morning and return to their cells after work under a program designed by Taiwan’s Ministry of Justice (MOJ) to help inmates adapt to the society earlier.



The MOJ’s Agency of Corrections (AOC) approved 19 inmates in the first installment, who were qualified because they will finish their jail time or be paroled within one year. These inmates will work outside their jails at cooperating businesses, which include steel molding, machine operation, long-term care for the elderly, packaging of printed goods, food packaging, auto detailing and cleaning, according to the AOC.

The inmates will work eight hours a day, and each makes more than NT$21,009 (about US$700) a month, the AOC said.



The MOJ said that it plans to successively allow a total of more than 100 inmates to work outside prison this year, and that will translate into an income of more than NT$2 million to the MOJ. The income will be used to improve inmates’ diet and living facilities and help compensate victims, indirectly helping to alleviate the nation’s financial burden, the MOJ said.

The AOC said it will work with the Council of Agriculture and Ministry of Labor to help inmates find jobs, urging the business owners and the public to accept inmates and help them get back on their feet and start a new life.