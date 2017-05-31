Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 31, 2017

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SW;10;77%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;37;30;Sunny and very warm;39;28;NW;16;49%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;28;16;Mostly sunny, breezy;28;17;WNW;24;43%;6%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;21;18;A thick cloud cover;24;18;E;14;71%;16%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;20;9;Partly sunny;23;13;E;6;55%;6%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;17;8;Mostly sunny;19;10;SE;9;52%;10%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;37;23;Mostly sunny and hot;37;22;NE;15;17%;8%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;22;11;Increasing clouds;23;12;ENE;16;48%;41%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cool with low clouds;17;8;Sunny, but cool;18;7;SSE;8;69%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;28;17;Sunshine and nice;30;19;SSW;10;50%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;17;9;Showers around;17;12;ENE;8;81%;85%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and not as hot;38;21;Sunny and nice;37;20;NW;17;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;34;24;A t-storm in spots;34;24;S;9;64%;55%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A t-storm in spots;31;21;WSW;12;65%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;33;27;A t-storm in spots;34;26;SSW;10;72%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;24;16;Sunny and pleasant;25;17;SSE;12;63%;8%;8

Beijing, China;Warmer with clouds;33;18;Sunny, warm and nice;30;17;SSE;10;31%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;30;18;A shower or t-storm;29;16;NE;12;63%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;22;9;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;WNW;14;47%;0%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;19;11;Mostly cloudy;17;10;SE;10;79%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;29;18;Mostly sunny;29;17;SW;9;57%;10%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Couple of t-storms;29;16;Partly sunny;27;13;NE;12;44%;6%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;22;11;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;E;7;54%;5%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;29;17;A shower or t-storm;28;17;E;6;67%;66%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;30;16;Clouds and sun;27;12;NW;10;46%;3%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;14;7;Plenty of sun;16;7;WNW;7;71%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;29;17;Showers around;31;17;SSW;9;35%;76%;5

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;25;19;A t-storm in spots;26;15;WNW;15;66%;40%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;35;20;Sunny and nice;33;18;N;16;29%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, cooler;18;11;Increasing clouds;19;8;SSE;13;66%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;27;22;Partly sunny;27;21;ESE;5;59%;34%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;30;Variable cloudiness;40;30;S;13;46%;29%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;21;13;Partly sunny;24;15;SSW;10;46%;42%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;31;27;Showers and t-storms;30;26;SSW;13;81%;93%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;16;10;Periods of sun;18;10;WNW;23;54%;9%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;28;23;Clouds and sun;28;23;NNW;21;74%;1%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;32;22;Showers and t-storms;30;22;SSE;12;65%;77%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;30;23;Spotty showers;28;23;S;17;74%;92%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;36;27;A t-storm in spots;38;28;ESE;11;52%;41%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;28;11;A t-storm in spots;28;12;SW;12;39%;64%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;34;27;Showers and t-storms;35;27;S;15;72%;88%;7

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;34;23;Nice with some sun;33;24;SSE;10;59%;43%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;18;11;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;20;79%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;29;16;Mostly sunny;31;17;N;11;26%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;23;19;Sunny and pleasant;24;20;ENE;21;75%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;35;28;Partly sunny and hot;39;30;S;16;54%;37%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;21;8;Partial sunshine;23;7;E;6;55%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;E;11;64%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;15;3;A shower or two;12;3;WNW;26;50%;63%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;33;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;12;72%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;32;26;A t-storm around;32;27;SW;19;74%;72%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in spots;29;23;ENE;28;56%;64%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;38;25;Partly sunny;36;26;SW;10;45%;38%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, cooler;30;22;Pleasant and warmer;37;23;NNE;19;37%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warmer;22;17;Spotty showers;26;18;NNE;11;65%;66%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;33;25;A t-storm in spots;32;24;SSE;11;70%;56%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Summerlike;41;29;Sunny and very warm;37;29;NNW;19;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;3;Plenty of sunshine;21;3;SSW;9;46%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;31;10;Plenty of sunshine;31;11;N;7;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;35;28;Sunny and very warm;37;29;SSE;17;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;28;18;A shower or t-storm;28;18;SSW;9;69%;66%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;41;30;An afternoon shower;42;31;S;14;28%;51%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;29;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;NW;20;37%;6%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;26;An afternoon shower;32;26;E;21;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;32;23;Partly sunny, nice;31;23;W;8;61%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A severe t-storm;37;29;A t-storm in spots;37;28;SSW;16;63%;76%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;31;24;A t-storm in spots;33;25;E;9;74%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Not as cool;13;-3;Partly sunny;13;-2;N;13;24%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;30;24;A couple of showers;32;25;SSW;10;72%;72%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;21;17;Clouds and sun;21;17;S;9;71%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;25;15;Mostly sunny;26;15;NNW;16;61%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;20;11;Clouds and sun;23;11;SSW;12;62%;8%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;22;17;Turning sunny;24;15;S;10;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;30;23;Mostly sunny;30;23;S;9;67%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;30;18;Partly sunny, warm;32;20;NE;7;38%;8%;8

Male, Maldives;Showers;29;27;Showers and t-storms;30;27;WSW;24;80%;89%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;31;25;Spotty showers;31;25;SSE;5;75%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;27;A t-storm or two;33;28;WSW;13;70%;78%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;13;8;Mostly cloudy;14;6;W;12;69%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;24;14;Showers and t-storms;23;15;NNE;9;65%;83%;12

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;32;27;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;ESE;15;67%;84%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;21;11;A shower or two;15;4;WNW;18;62%;69%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;34;26;A shower in the a.m.;31;26;SSW;20;67%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;More clouds than sun;15;9;Partly sunny;16;8;WNW;9;67%;25%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;22;11;Cooler;16;7;WSW;18;57%;80%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;19;11;Some sun, a shower;16;5;W;16;65%;80%;5

Mumbai, India;A morning t-storm;34;29;A t-storm in spots;33;29;S;24;78%;57%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;24;13;Partly sunny, nice;26;13;NE;9;57%;30%;9

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;23;16;Mostly sunny;25;16;WNW;19;48%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;28;17;Sunny;29;18;W;15;37%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;13;10;Spotty showers;18;6;WNW;24;68%;63%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;26;18;A shower in spots;27;18;SSW;9;56%;73%;8

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;16;6;Partly sunny;18;6;E;11;39%;21%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;22;8;Cooler;16;6;WSW;23;57%;74%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A brief shower;29;26;A shower or two;29;26;E;25;81%;73%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;31;25;Couple of t-storms;30;25;NE;8;82%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;30;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;E;9;84%;91%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;24;14;Partly sunny, warm;27;17;ENE;8;50%;38%;7

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;25;9;Nice with sunshine;23;10;SSE;10;77%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;SSW;10;68%;55%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;26;Cloudy;31;25;ESE;8;74%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;22;A t-storm in spots;33;23;SSE;8;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;24;12;Partly sunny, nice;24;9;NNE;8;34%;0%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;31;15;A t-storm in spots;27;11;NNW;16;46%;40%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;21;8;A few showers;24;10;SSW;14;61%;78%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;26;18;Sunny and humid;28;18;SW;12;64%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;24;ESE;9;80%;92%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;11;8;Rain and drizzle;14;10;E;28;62%;78%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;18;9;A shower or two;15;8;W;19;47%;73%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;26;19;Mostly sunny;28;19;WSW;7;68%;22%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;40;26;Sunny and very warm;42;25;ENE;14;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;27;13;Mostly sunny;27;12;NW;10;37%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;12;6;Spotty showers;11;5;WNW;22;51%;84%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;19;13;Partly cloudy;19;12;W;24;66%;5%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;27;18;Showers and t-storms;26;19;SSE;6;76%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;28;25;A shower or two;29;25;E;17;66%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;24;19;A t-storm in spots;25;20;W;7;93%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;30;16;Sunny and nice;32;14;NE;17;12%;0%;16

Santiago, Chile;Abundant sunshine;19;2;Partly sunny;18;2;ENE;2;51%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;23;A shower or t-storm;29;22;NNE;10;74%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;27;13;Mostly sunny;27;12;NNW;11;62%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Warmer;20;13;Spotty showers;19;12;SSW;12;68%;70%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;30;18;A t-storm in spots;27;14;NW;9;63%;41%;9

Shanghai, China;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;A couple of showers;32;22;ENE;11;63%;62%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. t-storms;35;26;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SSE;13;78%;56%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;29;14;A shower or t-storm;28;15;W;12;61%;80%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;29;24;E;17;74%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers;16;6;Some sun, a shower;16;6;NW;21;37%;41%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;17;10;Partly sunny;17;11;SW;23;57%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;32;26;A shower;35;27;SSW;17;57%;89%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;15;7;A shower or two;12;6;NW;33;47%;74%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;30;17;Sunny and nice;32;18;ENE;10;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;22;13;More clouds than sun;23;13;NW;26;55%;31%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;37;21;Plenty of sun;34;19;NNW;17;8%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;28;18;Mostly sunny;25;19;SW;13;51%;3%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;30;16;NNE;8;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;26;20;Showers around;26;19;SSE;14;66%;81%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;19;9;Clouds and sun;18;10;W;19;60%;33%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;26;20;Partly sunny, breezy;28;22;E;29;55%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;29;18;Sunshine, pleasant;30;19;SSE;18;41%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;25;11;Not as warm;19;3;N;19;36%;44%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;19;13;A shower or two;18;12;SSE;9;65%;91%;3

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;28;15;Clouds and sun, nice;26;13;NNE;8;42%;12%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;35;25;A t-storm in spots;34;25;W;9;62%;56%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;19;11;A few showers;17;4;NW;12;69%;80%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing and breezy;23;10;Mostly sunny, breezy;19;9;W;24;50%;10%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;12;9;Becoming cloudy;13;9;ESE;15;79%;23%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;32;26;SSW;9;77%;76%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;31;10;A t-storm in spots;23;10;NE;8;40%;50%;8

