Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 31, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;85;77;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SW;6;77%;77%;9

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny, low humidity;99;85;Sunny and very warm;103;82;NW;10;49%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and breezy;82;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;82;62;WNW;15;43%;6%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny;71;64;A thick cloud cover;75;64;E;8;71%;16%;7

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Partly sunny;68;48;Partly sunny;74;56;E;4;55%;6%;6

Anchorage, United States;Mostly sunny;63;47;Mostly sunny;67;50;SE;6;52%;10%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and hot;98;73;Mostly sunny and hot;99;72;NE;9;17%;8%;9

Astana, Kazakhstan;Windy this afternoon;72;51;Increasing clouds;74;54;ENE;10;48%;41%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Cool with low clouds;63;46;Sunny, but cool;64;45;SSE;5;69%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Nice with sunshine;82;63;Sunshine and nice;86;65;SSW;6;50%;2%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Rain and drizzle;62;49;Showers around;62;54;ENE;5;81%;85%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and not as hot;100;69;Sunny and nice;99;68;NW;11;18%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;93;75;A t-storm in spots;93;75;S;6;64%;55%;9

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A t-storm in spots;87;69;WSW;7;65%;55%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A couple of t-storms;92;80;A t-storm in spots;92;80;SSW;6;72%;55%;9

Barcelona, Spain;Nice with sunshine;76;61;Sunny and pleasant;76;62;SSE;8;63%;8%;8

Beijing, China;Warmer with clouds;91;64;Sunny, warm and nice;86;63;SSE;6;31%;25%;8

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;86;64;A shower or t-storm;84;62;NE;7;63%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, cooler;72;48;Mostly sunny, nice;71;48;WNW;9;47%;0%;6

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;65;52;Mostly cloudy;63;49;SE;6;79%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;84;64;Mostly sunny;84;62;SW;6;57%;10%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Couple of t-storms;84;61;Partly sunny;80;56;NE;8;44%;6%;6

Brussels, Belgium;Sun and some clouds;71;53;Partly sunny, nice;76;58;E;4;54%;5%;7

Bucharest, Romania;A t-storm in spots;84;63;A shower or t-storm;83;63;E;4;67%;66%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Increasing clouds;87;62;Clouds and sun;81;54;NW;6;46%;3%;6

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;58;44;Plenty of sun;61;45;WNW;4;71%;1%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun;84;62;Showers around;87;62;SSW;6;35%;76%;5

Busan, South Korea;Not as warm;78;66;A t-storm in spots;80;59;WNW;9;66%;40%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Plenty of sunshine;95;67;Sunny and nice;91;64;N;10;29%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Lots of sun, cooler;65;52;Increasing clouds;67;47;SSE;8;66%;1%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;Partial sunshine;80;71;Partly sunny;81;70;ESE;3;59%;34%;11

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;104;87;Variable cloudiness;104;85;S;8;46%;29%;11

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;71;55;Partly sunny;74;59;SSW;6;46%;42%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, some heavy;88;80;Showers and t-storms;86;79;SSW;8;81%;93%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;A passing shower;62;49;Periods of sun;64;50;WNW;14;54%;9%;5

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;82;74;Clouds and sun;83;73;NNW;13;74%;1%;10

Dallas, United States;Partly sunny;90;72;Showers and t-storms;87;72;SSE;7;65%;77%;4

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Nice with some sun;87;74;Spotty showers;83;74;S;10;74%;92%;4

Delhi, India;A t-storm in spots;96;81;A t-storm in spots;100;82;ESE;7;52%;41%;11

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;82;52;A t-storm in spots;82;54;SW;7;39%;64%;9

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;93;80;Showers and t-storms;94;81;S;9;72%;88%;7

Dili, East Timor;Decreasing clouds;94;73;Nice with some sun;91;75;SSE;6;59%;43%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Mostly cloudy;64;53;Spotty showers;62;50;SW;13;79%;86%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Mostly sunny;84;61;Mostly sunny;87;63;N;7;26%;1%;9

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;74;67;Sunny and pleasant;75;68;ENE;13;75%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A thunderstorm;96;83;Partly sunny and hot;102;86;S;10;54%;37%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Increasing clouds;70;46;Partial sunshine;74;45;E;4;55%;7%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;90;76;A t-storm in spots;88;75;E;7;64%;66%;11

Helsinki, Finland;A shower or two;59;38;A shower or two;53;37;WNW;16;50%;63%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;92;79;A t-storm in spots;92;79;SSW;8;72%;56%;9

Hong Kong, China;Showers around;89;79;A t-storm around;90;81;SW;12;74%;72%;9

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;85;73;A shower in spots;85;73;ENE;17;56%;64%;9

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny;101;78;Partly sunny;98;80;SW;6;45%;38%;12

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, cooler;86;71;Pleasant and warmer;99;73;NNE;12;37%;0%;11

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, warmer;72;63;Spotty showers;78;65;NNE;7;65%;66%;7

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;91;77;A t-storm in spots;90;76;SSE;7;70%;56%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Summerlike;107;84;Sunny and very warm;99;84;NNW;12;45%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;64;37;Plenty of sunshine;69;37;SSW;5;46%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;89;50;Plenty of sunshine;88;52;N;5;11%;0%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;95;83;Sunny and very warm;99;84;SSE;11;57%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;82;64;A shower or t-storm;83;64;SSW;6;69%;66%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm around;106;85;An afternoon shower;108;87;S;9;28%;51%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;74;50;NW;12;37%;6%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;79;An afternoon shower;90;79;E;13;61%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly sunny;89;74;Partly sunny, nice;88;73;W;5;61%;44%;4

Kolkata, India;A severe t-storm;98;83;A t-storm in spots;99;83;SSW;10;63%;76%;9

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Heavy p.m. showers;88;75;A t-storm in spots;91;76;E;5;74%;55%;6

La Paz, Bolivia;Not as cool;56;27;Partly sunny;56;29;N;8;24%;0%;8

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;87;76;A couple of showers;90;77;SSW;6;72%;72%;10

Lima, Peru;Low clouds breaking;70;63;Clouds and sun;70;63;S;6;71%;7%;6

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and nice;78;60;Mostly sunny;79;59;NNW;10;61%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;68;52;Clouds and sun;74;52;SSW;7;62%;8%;6

Los Angeles, United States;Clearing;71;62;Turning sunny;75;60;S;6;59%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Sunshine and nice;86;74;Mostly sunny;85;73;S;6;67%;4%;6

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;86;65;Partly sunny, warm;89;68;NE;4;38%;8%;8

Male, Maldives;Showers;84;81;Showers and t-storms;86;81;WSW;15;80%;89%;6

Manaus, Brazil;Showers around;87;77;Spotty showers;88;77;SSE;3;75%;84%;6

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;80;A t-storm or two;92;82;WSW;8;70%;78%;10

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;56;47;Mostly cloudy;57;43;W;7;69%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;A shower or t-storm;75;57;Showers and t-storms;73;59;NNE;6;65%;83%;12

Miami, United States;A shower in the a.m.;90;81;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;ESE;10;67%;84%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny;70;51;A shower or two;59;39;WNW;11;62%;69%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny;93;79;A shower in the a.m.;88;79;SSW;12;67%;73%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;More clouds than sun;59;48;Partly sunny;61;47;WNW;6;67%;25%;2

Montreal, Canada;Showers and t-storms;72;52;Cooler;61;45;WSW;11;57%;80%;4

Moscow, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;67;52;Some sun, a shower;60;42;W;10;65%;80%;5

Mumbai, India;A morning t-storm;93;84;A t-storm in spots;91;85;S;15;78%;57%;12

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sunshine;76;55;Partly sunny, nice;79;56;NE;6;57%;30%;9

New York, United States;A shower in the p.m.;74;60;Mostly sunny;77;60;WNW;12;48%;5%;7

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny;82;62;Sunny;85;65;W;9;37%;2%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;Rain and drizzle;56;49;Spotty showers;64;43;WNW;15;68%;63%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;78;65;A shower in spots;80;64;SSW;5;56%;73%;8

Oslo, Norway;Showers around;60;43;Partly sunny;65;43;E;7;39%;21%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Spotty showers;71;47;Cooler;61;43;WSW;14;57%;74%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A brief shower;84;79;A shower or two;84;78;E;15;81%;73%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;87;77;Couple of t-storms;87;77;NE;5;82%;83%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;A few showers;86;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;75;E;5;84%;91%;5

Paris, France;Partly sunny, nice;75;58;Partly sunny, warm;80;62;ENE;5;50%;38%;7

Perth, Australia;Nice with sunshine;77;48;Nice with sunshine;73;50;SSE;6;77%;4%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Heavy p.m. showers;92;77;A t-storm in spots;94;78;SSW;6;68%;55%;9

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;89;79;Cloudy;88;77;ESE;5;74%;44%;5

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;72;A t-storm in spots;91;73;SSE;5;53%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;A shower or t-storm;76;54;Partly sunny, nice;75;48;NNE;5;34%;0%;7

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;88;59;A t-storm in spots;81;52;NNW;10;46%;40%;7

Quito, Ecuador;A few showers;70;47;A few showers;75;50;SSW;9;61%;78%;9

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine and nice;78;64;Sunny and humid;82;64;SW;7;64%;2%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;84;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;85;76;ESE;5;80%;92%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;A shower or two;53;47;Rain and drizzle;57;50;E;17;62%;78%;3

Riga, Latvia;A shower or two;64;48;A shower or two;59;47;W;12;47%;73%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;78;66;Mostly sunny;83;66;WSW;4;68%;22%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and breezy;103;79;Sunny and very warm;107;78;ENE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Sunny and nice;81;56;Mostly sunny;81;53;NW;6;37%;0%;7

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Rain and drizzle;54;42;Spotty showers;52;41;WNW;14;51%;84%;4

San Francisco, United States;Clouds breaking;67;56;Partly cloudy;66;53;W;15;66%;5%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;80;64;Showers and t-storms;79;65;SSE;4;76%;82%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A t-storm in spots;83;77;A shower or two;85;77;E;11;66%;73%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;76;66;A t-storm in spots;77;67;W;4;93%;65%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;86;61;Sunny and nice;89;58;NE;10;12%;0%;16

Santiago, Chile;Abundant sunshine;65;36;Partly sunny;64;36;ENE;1;51%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;73;A shower or t-storm;84;72;NNE;6;74%;75%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Mostly sunny;81;56;Mostly sunny;81;54;NNW;7;62%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Warmer;69;56;Spotty showers;66;54;SSW;8;68%;70%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Clouds and sun;85;64;A t-storm in spots;80;57;NW;6;63%;41%;9

Shanghai, China;A shower in the a.m.;88;75;A couple of showers;90;72;ENE;7;63%;62%;7

Singapore, Singapore;Heavy p.m. t-storms;95;79;A t-storm in spots;87;79;SSE;8;78%;56%;5

Sofia, Bulgaria;Mostly sunny, warm;85;57;A shower or t-storm;82;60;W;7;61%;80%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;84;77;A shower or two;84;76;E;11;74%;74%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Showers;60;42;Some sun, a shower;60;43;NW;13;37%;41%;5

Sydney, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;62;51;Partly sunny;63;51;SW;14;57%;5%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly cloudy;90;78;A shower;95;80;SSW;11;57%;89%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;A few showers;58;45;A shower or two;53;43;NW;20;47%;74%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;85;62;Sunny and nice;89;65;ENE;6;25%;0%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;72;56;More clouds than sun;73;55;NW;16;55%;31%;7

Tehran, Iran;Sunny and hot;98;70;Plenty of sun;94;66;NNW;11;8%;0%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and pleasant;83;65;Mostly sunny;77;67;SW;8;51%;3%;10

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;86;61;Plenty of sunshine;86;60;NNE;5;43%;2%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Humid with some sun;79;67;Showers around;78;66;SSE;9;66%;81%;7

Toronto, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;66;47;Clouds and sun;64;50;W;12;60%;33%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Windy this afternoon;79;68;Partly sunny, breezy;83;72;E;18;55%;2%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;84;64;Sunshine, pleasant;87;66;SSE;11;41%;1%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny;77;51;Not as warm;67;38;N;12;36%;44%;6

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy with a shower;66;55;A shower or two;64;53;SSE;5;65%;91%;3

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;83;59;Clouds and sun, nice;78;56;NNE;5;42%;12%;6

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm around;94;78;A t-storm in spots;92;78;W;6;62%;56%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun;66;52;A few showers;62;39;NW;7;69%;80%;4

Warsaw, Poland;Clearing and breezy;74;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;67;49;W;15;50%;10%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny;54;47;Becoming cloudy;56;47;ESE;10;79%;23%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;87;78;Showers and t-storms;89;78;SSW;5;77%;76%;9

Yerevan, Armenia;Sun and some clouds;87;49;A t-storm in spots;74;51;NE;5;40%;50%;8

