UK election goes from dull to dramatic as contest tightens

LONDON (AP) — Britain's election has gone from dull to dramatic, with polls showing a narrowing gap between Conservatives and Labour and one estimate suggesting no party will win a majority.
The pound fell below $1.28 to its lowest level in more than a month after pollster YouGov suggested Britain could be headed for a hung Parliament in which no party has an overall majority.
YouGov stresses that's just one possible result of its research, which is based on a mix of polling and demographic modeling.
But it follows a trend. A few weeks ago polls put Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives up to 20 points ahead.
Polling expert John Curtice says "every single pollster, using whatever method, has found a rise in Labour support and something of a decline in Conservative support."