France issues chilling warning to Islamic State recruits

PARIS (AP) — France's new government has issued a thinly-veiled warning that its citizens who become fighters for the Islamic State group could be killed.

Asked Wednesday about a report that French forces are involved in targeted killings of French IS militants in Iraq, government spokesman Christophe Castaner neither confirmed nor denied The Wall Street Journal's findings.

He simply replied: "I say to all fighters who join the Islamic State group and then go abroad to wage war: waging war brings risks, and they must assume those risks."

President Emmanuel Macron, elected May 7, says crushing IS is a top priority.

Citing Iraqi officers and current and former French officials, the Journal said French special forces have enlisted Iraqi soldiers to hunt and kill French nationals who have joined ISIS' senior ranks.