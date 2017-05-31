Poland's former health minister questioned in 2010 crash

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors are questioning Poland's former health minister Ewa Kopacz over alleged government negligence in the aftermath of the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed President Lech Kaczynski and 95 others.

The prosecutors want to know why Poland's government failed to make sure that Russia carried out proper identification of the remains, and failed to perform autopsies after the bodies arrived in Poland in sealed coffins.

Autopsies done under the ruling party led by the late president's twin brother, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, have revealed that many of the coffins hold remains of multiple victims.

Prosecutors were questioning Kopacz on Wednesday over her role in Moscow, where she travelled as health minister after the crash to be with victims' relatives.

Kopacz was prime minister in 2014-2015.