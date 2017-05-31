Kosovo launches electoral campaign for fresh June 11 polls

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo's political parties have started the electoral campaign for the June 11 parliamentary election.

During the 10-day campaign, some 19 political parties, five coalitions and backers of two citizens' initiatives will be seeking support from 1.8 million voters. There are 120 seats in parliament at stake, 20 of which are reserved for ethnic Serbs and other minorities.

The election is being held about a year earlier than scheduled, because Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government lost a no-confidence vote.

The most contested issues will be the two agreements signed in 2015 — a border demarcation deal with Montenegro, and one with Serbia that gives more powers to ethnic Serbs in Kosovo.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008. That has been recognized by 114 countries, but not by Belgrade.