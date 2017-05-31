Religion scholar Karen Armstrong wins top Spanish award

MADRID (AP) — British scholar Karen Armstrong has won Spain's Princess of Asturias award for social sciences in recognition of her investigations into world religions.

Organizers on Wednesday praised Armstrong as an international reference point for her comparative studies of Islam, Christianity and Judaism.

A holder of the Order of the British Empire title, Armstrong's works include the bestselling "The Battle for God: Fundamentalism in Judaism, Christianity and Islam" and "Holy War: The Crusades and Their Impact on Today's World."

The 50,000-euro ($56,000) award is one of eight Asturias prizes handed out yearly by a foundation named for Crown Princess Leonor. Others categories include art, sports and scientific research. They are presented each fall.

British historian Mary Beard won the social sciences award last year.