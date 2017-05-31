Taiwan’s Yilan County begins to show heavy-handed intervention against illegal farmhouses

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Yilan County Government will demolish one of three illegal farmhouses that have been on the local government’s radar on Thursday in an effort to crack down on illegal farmhouses that have sprung up across the northeastern Taiwanese county.

Illegal farmhouses, a lot of them look like villas, have mushroomed on the Yilan Plain in recent years, seriously spoiling the view of the plain.

To stop the chaos from continuing to spread, the county government recently decided to deal with the issue with a heavy-handed approach, and targeted the three illegal farmhouses that severely violated the regulations pertaining building farmhouses on agricultural land in the first wave crackdown, according to the local government.

The three farmhouses are located in Jiaoxi, Yuanshan and Wujie townships.

The local government has asked the owners to demolish the illegal houses by themselves or have them demolished by the local government.

The owner of the illegal farmhouse in Jiaoxi Township had expressed willingness to tear down the house, but made no move to do so before the deadline, which is Wednesday (May 31), the local government said, vowing to go to the site on Thursday to enforce the demolition

The owner of the illegal farmhouse in Yuanshan promised to tear down the structure on June 10, while the one in Wujie is set to be demolished by the local government on June 5.