McDonalds Taiwan launches smart cards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taiwan McDonalds announced today that it will launch its first stored-value cards which will include a points accumulation system.

Each purchase of NT$10 (US$.33) will result in the the accumulation of one point and with a certain number of points, the holder can obtain a menu item for free and discounts of up to 15 percent.

The cards will initially come in red and yellow. Customers who have accrued 20 points can receive a free small order of French fries or ice cream. 50 points can be exchanged for a beverage, four chicken McNuggets, or a large order of fries. 100 points can be exchanged for a McChicken sandwich, Filet-O-Fish sandwich, six piece McNugget meal.

In addition, McDonalds is working with the National Credit Card Center to enable the cards to make micropayments of NT$1,000 or less without having to sign their name, and to allow customers to make payments with other similar cards such as EasyCards at McDonalds.