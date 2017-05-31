Taiwan President to visit allies in South Pacific

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen is expected to visit the nation’s allies in the South Pacific as her third state visit since taking office in May last year, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) confirmed Wednesday.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Paul Chang (章文樑) said at a Legislative Yuan interpellation session today that the president is scheduling a tour to South Pacific to visit the nation’s allies in the region, including the Solomon Islands, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, Tuvalu, and Kiribati in Central Pacific.

Tsai embarked on her first overseas trip to Latin American nations of Panama and Paraguay as the nation’s president in June last year, to attend a ceremony marking the completion of the expansion of the Panama Canal as well as to boost Latin American ties.

She held talks with Panama’s President Juan Carlos Valera and met with Paraguay’s President Horacio Cartes during the visit, and also delivered a speech in Paraguay’s parliament.

In January this year, Tsai completed her second tour of Latin America, visiting four diplomatic allies: Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

The visits served to reaffirm Taiwan’s bonds with its allies in the region, while the president’s upcoming overseas trip to the Central and South Pacific is also considered important as the nation has six diplomatic allies in the region.

Taiwan enjoys diplomatic relations with a total of 21 countries worldwide, including 10 Latin American countries, the Holy See, the African countries of Burkina Faso and Swaziland, and the six Pacific Island countries mentioned above.

It is said the President’s first South Pacific tour will take place in July.