Taiwan High Court wants to meet ex-president on July 7

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Following his high-profile appearance at a fund-raising dinner, the Taiwan High Court wants to meet ex-President Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) on July 7 to discuss his health, reports said Wednesday.

Chen was sentenced to 20 years in prison on corruption charges, but due to his failing health, he was granted medical parole in early 2015 and has since been living in Kaohsiung.

However, on May 19 he traveled up to Taipei, appeared at the table of honor at a dinner with top politicians, and had a video recording played which showed him criticizing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). His acts seemed to violate conditions drawn up by the Taichung Prison that he should meet friends in a separate room and should not give political speeches.

As a total of five legal cases were suspended due to Chen’s poor health, the High Court was reportedly eager to meet him to see whether his condition had improved enough to continue the court sessions, reports said.

A summons inviting the former president to court at 11 a.m. on July 7 had reportedly already been sent.

The legal cases were halted in April last year after his medical team testified that his loss of memory, speech impediments and other health problems made it impossible for him to take part in the proceedings.

The cases focus on the merger of financial institutions during his period in office from 2000 to 2008, the alleged misuse of special government funds, related perjury allegations, and money laundering accusations connected to the appointment of a former Taipei 101 chairwoman.