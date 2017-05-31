Muggy weather in northern Taiwan and rains in central and southern Taiwan expected Thursday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Sultry weather and sporadic rains or thunder showers are expected across Taiwan on Wednesday, with high temperatures reaching 32 and 33 degrees Celsius in western Taiwan; but on Thursday heavier rains are expected across central and southern Taiwan while northern Taiwan will most likely continue to see muggy weather with the high reaching 35 degrees, weather expert Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Wednesday.

On Thursday, as the southwest monsoon will intensify, more precipitation is expected in southern and central Taiwan, but localized, brief showers are also possible in northern and northeastern Taiwan, Wu said.

On Friday and Saturday, the stationary front will slowly move southward to go along with the southwest monsoon in the sky over Taiwan, and people should be on the lookout for severe weather, including flash flood, thunderstorms and strong gusty winds, while paying attention to alerts issued by the Central Weather Bureau, he added.

From Sunday to Monday, the southwest monsoon will weaken, but the stationary front will remain near Taiwan, causing the weather pattern to remain unstable, according to Wu.